The Austin Company Acquires Gala & Associates Inc.

The Austin Company, a design-builder established more than 140 years ago, has acquired Gala & Associates, Beverly Hills, Michigan. Founded in 1987, Gala provides architectural engineering, design, and project management services for automotive assembly and heavy industrial facilities.

"Gala & Associates is an exceptional business. I have a high regard for Chuni Gala and his leadership team. The relationships and trust they have earned from the major automotive manufacturers is testament to their values and integrity. Those values align completely with Austin's," said Austin's president and CEO, Mike Pierce. "Gala has a great name, culture, and business model. We are treating this as an acquisition, not a merger."

The acquisition of Gala & Associates compliments The Austin Company's strategy to expand its design and engineering share of the automotive and heavy industrial facilities market. Austin expands Gala's capacity by providing additional structure and support through its network of offices, including its parent company Kajima USA.

"With over 35 years of service and the creation of many treasured relationships throughout the industry, our reputation for design and engineering for the automotive industry is unparalleled. We take pride in our hands-on approach to every project and look forward to continuing to serve our clients while incorporating the resources Austin and Kajima provide to expand our market base and build new relationships," said Chuni Gala, Gala and Associates President.

Austin was founded in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1878. Its headquarters remain in Cleveland, with offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, England.

To learn more, visit The Austin Company – http://theaustin.com , Gala & Associates Inc. https://galaandassociates.com/, and Kajima https://kajimausa.com/ .



