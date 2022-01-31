CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Docusign Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) ("Docusign") shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021

The class action against Docusign includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a 'return to normal' would have on the Company's growth and business; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 22, 2022

