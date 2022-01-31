Crazy Horse 3 Las Vegas Now Accepting Bitcoin for "Dance Dollars"

Venue Becomes One of the First Strip Clubs in the United States to Welcome the Exchange of the Digital Currency for Adult Entertainment; Providing Tech Savvy Customers with an Added Layer of Privacy and Flexibility

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed gentlemen's club, Crazy Horse 3, located just footsteps away from the new Allegiant Stadium, is now accepting bitcoin payments for "dance dollars," valid towards lap dances and entertainer tipping. The popular hot spot began accepting bitcoin through the Lightning Network powered by OpenNode in July 2020, solely for VIP bottle purchase packages and due to high customer demand, has now expanded on the crypto currency's buying power within the club.

"We are thrilled to cater to our tech savvy customers, and offer an additional layer of privacy, and flexibility by accepting Bitcoin payments for lap dances and entertainer tipping," said Crazy Horse 3 publicist, Lindsay Feldman, of BrandBomb Marketing. "Guests can enjoy all our bustling adult entertainment anonymously and instantly. Crazy Horse 3 has always been at the forefront of the industry and remains committed to offering unique and innovative amenities that elevate the world-class experience that our high-end clientele knows us for."

With hundreds of gorgeous entertainers to choose from nightly, there will be no shortage of talent for guests to choose who to cash out crypto for. Guests will seamlessly scan a QR code, which will allow for an instant and seamless Bitcoin payment transaction through their crypto wallet, all without a paper trail.

About Crazy Horse 3

Located footsteps from the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Crazy Horse 3 has been named a "Best Strip Club in Las Vegas" by Thrillist, a "Must-Hit Spot for the Ultimate Guys Weekend in Vegas" by Maxim and has won "Best of Las Vegas" awards for "Best Bachelor Party" and "Best Gentlemen's Club" annually since 2014. The 40,000+-square-foot upscale club features hundreds of gorgeous entertainers, multiple stages, bottle service, craft cocktails, delicious food, a private VIP entrance complete with bottle membership lockers and discrete VIP rooms. Crazy Horse 3 is open 24/7 and located at 3525 W. Russell Rd., just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and a few blocks west of Mandalay Bay. Guests can receive complimentary transportation and entry, by calling the club directly at 702-673-1700.

