Deepcrawl partners with Wix to empower users with vital technical SEO tools and knowledge to optimize website health

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 09:00 EST — Deepcrawl, a leading technical SEO and website health SaaS platform, and Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence, have today announced a partnership enabling users to harness Deepcrawl's enterprise-grade SEO technology on the Wix platform.

Available in Wix App Market, Deepcrawl's custom-built app for Wix is tailored for web professionals who build and manage websites for others as well as businesses managing their online presence on Wix. Deepcrawl's industry-leading, enterprise-grade tools for SEO analytics and automation are used worldwide by major brands such as Adobe, Microsoft, Paypal, eBay, Twitch, and Canva.

The integration will empower Wix's worldwide users to seamlessly monitor their websites' health, identify search engine optimization opportunities, and automatically check website coding errors that could lead to reduced website performance and poor search results. The application employs Deepcrawl's sophisticated SEO crawling technology designed within a feature-set specifically tailored for Wix users.

The app's intuitive user experience is built to assist SME businesses whose staff may not be SEO experts in understanding the often complex metrics that feed into technical SEO success. This new offering aims to help Wix users better identify opportunities for digital growth and protect their websites from revenue-sapping code errors.

Deepcrawl's custom-built app for Wix automates weekly website crawls and detects issues and errors such as broken pages, dead-end links, and content that doesn't meet best-practice guidelines for SEO— and provides users with actionable information on how to fix these issues.

"Deepcrawl is proud to partner with Wix, a globally influential platform, to provide SME website managers with insights that are often only available to large, global enterprises", said Shachar Radin Shomrat, Chief Marketing Officer at Deepcrawl. "Our partnership is part of Deepcrawl's commitment to helping businesses of all sizes discover the full revenue potential of their websites.

"In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, we've seen online sales grow significantly for businesses around the world. Organic search performance and website health have never been more important for driving awareness and revenue. We are truly in a search-first age, with more consumers coming to search engines to look for products than ever before. Businesses need to be prepared and we are looking forward to supporting them through this shift in consumer behavior with a product designed specifically for SMEs with Wix-powered websites."

"In partnering with Deepcrawl, Wix is taking another notable step in democratizing SEO and giving all types of users functionalities and capabilities that were previously only available to large enterprises," said Nati Elimelech, Tech SEO Lead at Wix. "We look forward to continuing to expand our SEO capabilities to meet the needs of web professionals and businesses today."

The app is available to Wix Premium users at an additional cost. For more information on the custom-built app, visit: https://www.wix.com/app-market/deepcrawl.

About Deepcrawl

Deepcrawl is a pioneering SaaS technical SEO platform that empowers the world's leading brands to harness their full revenue potential through the one growth initiative most businesses overlook—technical SEO. Its cloud-based enterprise technologies help brands diagnose and fix technical and performance issues on their websites to generate increased profitability through improved organic search performance. Deepcrawl has offices in London, New York, and Krakow. Deepcrawl's investors include Five Elms Capital and Beringea. For more information, visit https://www.deepcrawl.com .

About Wix.com, Ltd

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 210 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kyiv, Kraków, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

