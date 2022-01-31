InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Travel Mug to Secure Personal Items (SKC-700)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The ATS Travel Mug is a multi-purpose travel mug that contains (2) separate drinking vessels inside, while the outside mug allows travelers to lock their cell phone, keys and wallet into the secure mug, attach it to a fixed object and then enjoy your time in the pool without worry," said an inventor, from Castle Rock, Colo. "The invention is two years in the making and it allows enhanced peace of mind for travelers when leaving valuables at their seat, table or lounge chair, knowing it is highly likely the contents will be safe while they are outside of visual range."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to store and secure personal items while also allowing the user to enjoy a hot or cold beverage. As a result, it helps to prevent theft or unauthorized access and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers and individuals at the pool, gym or other activity areas. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SKC-700, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp