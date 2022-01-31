InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Free, Quicker Way to Make a Cup of Tea/Coffee (SFO-838)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and mess-free way to prepare tea or coffee within a cup," said an inventor, from Bay Point, Calif., "so I invented the SPOON FOR MAKING TEA/COFFEE. My design is simple, it's a disposable spoon & coffee/tea bag in one."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a neat and efficient way to make a cup of tea or coffee. In doing so, it gives you the control to submerge the bag immediately and reduces messes during the stirring and straining process. It also eliminates the need to touch the bag to squeeze the remaining liquid. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy coffee and tea. Additionally, it is disposable and producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-838, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp