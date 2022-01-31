NeoPollard Interactive Integrates with Pariplay to Offer Content in Alberta

Deal will see Pariplay supply its content to the only regulated online gambling site in Alberta

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), has collaborated with Aspire Global's subsidiary, Pariplay Ltd. ("Pariplay"), to offer a wealth of new gaming content on Play Alberta (PlayAlberta.ca). Play Alberta is the province's only regulated online gambling website—which is operated and regulated by Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis ("AGLC").

Pariplay is the industry's leading provider and aggregator of game content with over 1,200 titles from the world's top game developers, as well as its own in-house games studio. The company's advanced Fusion™ content aggregator platform provides a unified approach to content delivery that enables operators to access hundreds of high-profile online casino, instant win, scratch card, and bingo games, with a single, streamlined integration. Holding licenses in New Jersey and West Virginia, this collaboration with NPi marks a major milestone for the company's expansion into the North American lottery market.

"We are excited to enter the Canadian marketplace through our joint efforts with NPi to capitalize on the opportunities that the North American market offers," said Tsachi Maimon, CEO, Aspire Global. "As a market leading aggregator of game content, we have established ourselves as a trusted supplier to the industry as we continue to offer the best content in the market. We look forward to continued collaboration with NPi to supply engaging content to AGLC."

"We are very excited to work with Pariplay—a well-established and renowned content provider—to further expand the game titles and verticals we offer on Play Alberta's portal," said Liz Siver, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "As a dedicated partner to AGLC, NPi is committed to continuously enhancing the technology, games, and Power Suite services we offer to give players in Alberta a unified online gaming experience. More importantly, with Pariplay's wide variety of game content, AGLC has the opportunity to produce incremental proceeds to the good causes it supports throughout the province."

The revenue generated from Play Alberta provides income for the province's General Revenue Fund, which supports programs and services that Albertans rely on every day.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay is a leading aggregator and content provider, founded in 2010. The supplier offers innovative products such as the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite studio development programme. Pariplay's Fusion™ aggregation platform features thousands of games from the industry's leading games developers and a suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value.

Pariplay also boasts its own game development studios with a range of 120+ innovative and entertaining slots. Now part of the Aspire Global Group, Pariplay has offices in Malta, Israel, Bulgaria, Gibraltar and India and is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, the MGA, the UKGC, the Romanian National Gambling Office, the Hellenic Gaming Commission, New Jersey DGE and the West Virginia Lottery Commission

As a B2B provider of RNG games, Pariplay takes responsible gaming very seriously and has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible manner.

Learn more at www.pariplayltd.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.4% by the Pollard family and 35.6% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information visit www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, the statements related to our expectations regarding the future benefits of the collaboration with Pariplay and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, such as the risks related to our ability to integrate the new gaming content on Play Alberta. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive