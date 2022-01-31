Peter Armaly Joins ESG as New Vice President of Customer Success

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, the leader in Customer Success as a Service®, is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of industry veteran Peter Armaly as Vice President of Customer Success. Peter joins ESG from Oracle, where he held strategic leadership roles in both Marketing and Customer Success for over five years.

Peter is well-known in the Customer Success industry as a visionary thought leader, having previously held the role as the first Vice President of Customer Success research at Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), serving as an advisor and board member for several Customer Success organizations, and winning numerous industry awards, including being named a Top 25 Customer Success Influencer in both 2020 and 2021.

"I am thrilled to add Peter to the leadership team at ESG. This hire continues our winning streak of attracting top Customer Success experience and talent while extending our competitive lead in the marketplace. This surge of leading Customer Success talent will have direct and immediate impact on our rapidly growing customer base as they benefit from our expanding capabilities," said ESG CEO Michael Harnum.

Peter will act as a client-facing executive advisor, helping Customer Success leaders understand what it takes to transform their practices to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern customers in the subscription economy.

About ESG

ESG delivers Customer Success as a Service® (CSaaS), enabling technology companies to build, operationalize, and transform their Customer Success organization. ESG's services enable clients to accomplish their ultimate goal of reduced churn and increased retention. ESG combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to increase clients' Customer Success capabilities. Learn more at esgsuccess.com.

