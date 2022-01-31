Table Trac Receives License in West Virginia

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces that it has been granted a license by the West Virginia Lottery Commission. This license approval will permit Table Trac to install its gaming management system in West Virginia casinos.

Table Trac President, Chad Hoehne, stated, "The Company is pleased to receive its licensed status with the West Virginia Lottery Commission. We continue our expansion and well positioned to service the West Virginia gaming market with products and support that site operator's need".

West Virginia is the sixth commercial state gaming license granted to Table Trac Inc., joining Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Nevada and South Dakota.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed with over 90 operators, representing more than 150 sites, in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

