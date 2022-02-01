Ameren Illinois receives approval to construct Logan County Connector Project

LINCOLN, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), received approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) to proceed with the construction of the Logan County Connector Project. The ICC issued Ameren Illinois a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) for the project, including approval of a route and associated facilities.

"The approval of the Logan County Connector Project is a significant milestone toward strengthening energy reliability for local customers," said Sarah Dorlac, project manager of the Logan County Connector Project. "We're appreciative of the community's feedback to help us develop this route and receive project approval."

The new, approximately 9 mile, 138,000-volt transmission line and associated facilities will improve grid reliability for local customers and support continued growth in the Lincoln and surrounding Logan County area.

"We look forward to more discussions and continuing to work with Logan County landowners, county officials, and other state and local agencies as this beneficial project progresses," Dorlac said.

The Logan County Connector Project, estimated to cost more than $24 million, is directly aligned with Ameren Illinois' goals of improving reliability and investing in the energy infrastructure for communities and customers. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2022, with a project in-service date of December 2023.

Additional information is available on the project's website at logancountyconnector.com , by sending an email to connect@logancountyconnector.com or by calling the project hotline at 217-213-3268.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

