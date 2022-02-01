Canna Advisors Expands Headquarters to New York & Celebrates with Launch of Inaugural "Pitch Deck" Competition State-Wide Cannabis Entrepreneurs are Invited to Submit Business Proposals for a Chance to Win Up to $500K in Investor Funding

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canna Advisors , the industry leader in advisory services for cannabis business development, today announced the expansion of their corporate headquarters to New York, NY– supplementing the company's established presence in Boulder, CO. Coinciding with the corporate expansion, Canna Advisors is announcing an inaugural "Pitch Deck" competition, allowing entrepreneurs interested in entering the cannabis industry across the state of New York the opportunity to kick-start their company.

The "Pitch Deck" competition is an open call for cannabis entrepreneurs in New York to submit new business proposals for assessment by a select panel of expert judges, spanning investment and cannabis industry backgrounds. Judges will analyze contestants' plans based on various factors, including license-preparedness, degree of innovation, and social equity components, among other determined criteria. The top 10 contestants will then be asked to present their plans in webinar format for final assessment, and the selected winners will be given a chance to win between $50,000 and $500,000 in investor funding, as well as $150,000 worth of advisory counsel from the team at Canna Advisors, pending formal due diligence.

"We're extremely excited to be expanding a formal presence to New York City–the epicenter of emerging cannabis markets in the eastern United States," said Jay Czarkowski, Founding Partner of Canna Advisors. "The market in New York will likely forever change the trajectory of our industry, through both inserted capital and through innovation in the adjacent industries locally. We expect to see a rush of investor interest in the region. It's part of our corporate mission to help cannabis entrepreneurs across the country achieve their loftiest dreams, and we couldn't think of any better way to show our full support for the local New York community than with the inaugural "Pitch Deck" competition."

Canna Advisors' new offices will be located in Midtown, Manhattan to better serve both their existing and expanding roster of clients operating within emerging cannabis markets along the east coast. The company has provided services in more than 33 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and in other international markets, including Canada and Europe.

Entrepreneurs interested in entering the competition may begin the application process by following the instructions at www.thinkcanna.com/pitchdeck.

Canna Advisors is a trusted cannabis business consultancy and global industry leader. Founded in 2013, the company has guided hundreds of entrepreneurs and startups entering the cannabis industry, as well as cannabis companies looking to grow and expand their existing business. Canna Advisors helps cannabis entrepreneurs win licenses in emerging markets, optimize facility design, standardize operations, and maximize business development.

The company operates out of offices in Colorado and New York, and has worked across more than 33 states, Canada, Europe, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

