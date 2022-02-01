Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise Selects VizExplorer's Software

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VizExplorer, the leading provider of operational intelligence solutions for casinos, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to add VizExplorer's VizOnDemand Slot Reporting and Slot Recommendation Engine at all four Navajo Nation casinos across Arizona and New Mexico. VizOnDemand Slot Recommendation Engine and Slot Reporting provide in-depth reporting, analysis, and recommendations in seconds. VizOnDemand Slot tools deliver unique opportunities to optimize your slot floor and maximize ROI.

All 4 Navajo Nation Casinos will add VizExplorer's VizOnDemand Slot Reporting and Slot Recommendation Engine software.

Additionally, Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise has renewed agreements for VizExplorer's campaignViz marketing campaign management tool.

"We have been partnering with VizExplorer since 2019 and we are excited to extend our relationship on the marketing front and to add to our slot analysis capabilities" said Brian Parrish, Interim CEO. "The addition of Slot Reporting and Slot Recommendation Engine will allow us to quickly and efficiently identify additional revenue generating opportunities on our floor and spend more time working on high value projects" added Parrish.

"We look forward to building on our strong partnership with the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise and delivering VizOnDemand Slot Reporting and Slot Recommendation Engine", said David Patent, CEO of VizExplorer. "We are focused on being a true partner to our customers, giving them the tools and support they need to succeed. We are confident our best in class products and team of experienced gaming operators can help the NNGE team reach their goals," concluded Patent.

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer's solutions transform your data into clear, actionable insights and revenue generating recommendations. You can choose automation and/or deep data exploration. VizExplorer's tools have been recognized as best in class for years and help maximize ROI for gaming operations, database marketing and player development. Learn more at http://www.vizexplorer.com/.

About Navajo Gaming

NNGE is a wholly-owned Navajo Nation enterprise created by the Navajo Nation in September 2006 to develop and operate Navajo casinos in accordance with federal and Navajo Nation laws, as well as the negotiated Navajo Nation-applicable state compacts (New Mexico and Arizona).

Employing 1,200 employees, NNGE operates four casinos, a hotel, and a travel plaza in New Mexico and Arizona. NNGE opened its first property, the Fire Rock Navajo Casino near Gallup, New Mexico, in November 2008. Within five years, three additional properties were added – Flowing Water Navajo Casino (October 2010); Northern Edge Navajo Casino (January 2012); Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort (May 2013). Most recently, NNGE opened the Navajo Blue Travel Plaza in September 2020.

NNGE is one of many Navajo Nation-owned and operated enterprises that is charged with the mission of creating jobs, increasing revenues, and stimulating incremental economic development. For the latest news and information visit Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise's website: http://www.navajogaming.com/.

