Packaged Facts Reports Children's Food and Beverage Market Rises to $70 Billion

ROCKVILLE Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. food and beverage industry has been impacted heavily by COVID-19. In 2020 and 2021, retail sales of children's food and beverage products expanded faster than average due to increased spending at food stores and growing desires for healthy products for the whole family.

In 2021, sales reached $70 billion on the strength of pandemic trends as reported by Packaged Facts' new report Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities. Products marketed for children are primarily purchased by their parents/guardians.

Packaged Facts projects that sales in this market will decelerate over the next five years, although the pandemic boom in 2020 and 2021 will affect the market for years to come.

Packaged Facts has found that consumers with children in their households are more likely to report negative personal effects of the coronavirus on their ability to pay bills, their eligibility for credit, and their health, indicating higher stress levels. Parents are also more likely to be increasing their use of online grocery shopping during the pandemic for convenience when trying to juggle childcare, work, and other responsibilities.

For more information see the Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities report page. This report analyzes current retail sales, projects future sales, and examines trends across the U.S. market for food and beverage products marketed for children, considering the current and longer-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Particular attention is dedicated to the market impact of e-commerce and the coronavirus pandemic.

