Pelican Products names Fabienne Smolinski-Lopez as Chief Human Resources Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging systems, lighting systems, and rugged outdoor gear, is pleased to announce the appointment of Fabienne Smolinski-Lopez as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective January 24, 2022, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Phil Gyori.

Smolinski-Lopez will manage and lead the global strategy for all HR functions, Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), Corporate Communications and Philanthropy.

"We're thrilled to have Fabienne join us as we continue to grow and evolve as a company here at Pelican," said CEO Phil Gyori. "Her demonstrated HR expertise will be invaluable to the company as we enter a new chapter of expansion and further cultivate our company culture and corporate responsibility goals."

Smolinski-Lopez has over 20 years of experience as a human resources leader with success in fostering culture for both start-up and Fortune 500 companies. She is a visionary leader who optimizes talent and performance through trusted partnerships, HR proficiencies, strategic alignment, and coaching to align corporate culture with global strategy.

Prior to Pelican, Fabienne served as the Chief People and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Arbonne International, where she led the effort to achieve B-Corp Certification, built the sustainability team, and oversaw all HR functions. She has also held leadership roles at The New Home Company, BAUSCH+LOMB, Allergan, and Fluor Corporation.

About Pelican

