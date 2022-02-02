Brian Trisler, Co-founder of A Place for Mom, Appointed to Rehab.com Advisory Team Entrepreneur and Healthcare Leader Brings Decades of Experience and Vision

BALTIMORE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab.com, the leader in the rehabilitation space, announced the appointment of Brian Trisler to its advisory team. Trisler brings extensive entrepreneurial experience developed over decades in healthcare and lead generation work. He joins Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, founders of 1-800-DENTIST, who were previously appointed to Rehab.com's advisory team.

Brian Trisler , Co-founder of A Place for Mom, Appointed to Rehab.com Advisory Team

"Brian Trisler is a recognized and lauded visionary in the healthcare community," said Patrick Nagle, founder and CEO of Rehab.com. "As a co-founder of A Place for Mom, Brian created a multi-billion dollar company that enriches the lives of seniors and their families. Brian's deep knowledge and novel perspective to challenge the status-quo enhances Rehab.com's ability to drive patient-first innovation and reforms."

Trisler co-founded A Place for Mom in 2000, and the organization has since helped connect hundreds of thousands of seniors with assisted living care. After spending more than a decade building A Place for Mom, Trisler successfully exited the company and founded Beartooth Enterprises, a private investment and advisory firm.

"Rehab.com is advancing positive change across the rehabilitation community that will impact the lives of millions of patients," said Trisler. "Providing resources for those in need and educating them to make knowledgeable healthcare decisions is, to me, a necessary mission that fills a significant gap."

In the coming weeks, Rehab.com will continue to announce new members of its advisory team, composed of prominent business executives, successful technology entrepreneurs, healthcare visionaries, and other notable leaders.

About Rehab.com

Rehab.com connects patients with providers who care. Its innovative, patient-first platform makes it easy to find the right rehab option quickly, whether for addiction treatment, mental health, or physical therapy. With a national network of 5,400+ providers, Rehab.com is committed to visibility of all rehabilitation providers, regardless of size. More than 3,200 patient-provider connections are made every week at Rehab.com. For more, go to https://www.rehab.com .

