Duke Energy named one of Fortune's 'World's Most Admired Companies' for fifth consecutive year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the great progress the company has made against its strategic and financial goals, Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) was once again named to Fortune magazine's 2022 list of the World's Most Admired Companies for the fifth year in a row. Duke Energy was ranked 8th among gas and electric utilities.

"We appreciate this recognition after a year in which we delivered exceptional value to customers and communities while providing attractive returns to investors," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and CEO. "We're making strides towards our net-zero carbon goal as we add to the more than 10,000 megawatts of renewables on our system, invest in the green-enabled grid and advocate for new technologies to help us get there."

In determining the industry rankings, executives, directors and industry analysts are independently surveyed and companies are rated on nine attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

Recent company performance highlights

Delivering value to customers – Duke Energy's 7.9 million electric customers continue to benefit from rates below the national average while also receiving strong reliability.

Investing in renewable energy – A top-10 U.S. renewable energy company, Duke Energy now has more than 10,000 megawatts of solar and wind resources on its system. The company plans to reach 16,000 megawatts by 2025 on its way to 24,000 megawatts by 2030.

Combating climate change – Since 2005, Duke Energy has reduced its carbon emissions by greater than 40%. The company is on track to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030 and attain its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Powering communities – In 2021, Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation supported its communities with more than $44.5 million in charitable giving. In addition, the company's employees and alumni volunteered more than 70,000 hours with nonprofits in local communities.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

