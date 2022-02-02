Grand Circus Partners with Apple to Offer Introductory App Development Courses for Michiganders Free month-long Apple Foundation Program provides learners with experience developing and designing apps for the Apple iOS platform

DETROIT, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Circus, a Detroit-based learning institute and technology training academy, today announced that they are partnering with Apple to offer introductory iOS app development courses to Michiganders throughout 2022.

Grand Circus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Grand Circus) (PRNewswire)

Apple's Foundation Program offers month-long courses that give learners a unique firsthand experience on the Apple platform and give them an opportunity to learn about careers in the tech industry. Students will be introduced to the Swift programming language, basic app design and development principles, and will have the opportunity to prototype an original app idea. The courses will be led by a team of local Grand Circus instructors and conducted remotely in small groups with small learner-to-mentor ratios. Tuition is free, and Apple will also provide devices to learners for the duration of the program.

The Apple Foundation Program is designed to support diverse communities with the critical resources to be part of the App Store ecosystem, which supports more than 2.1 million jobs across the United States. Michigan supports close to 50,000 iOS app economy jobs.

For students interested in further pursuing a career in technology and the app economy, the Apple Foundation Program can serve as a springboard to the Apple Developer Academy in Detroit.

"We believe coding is the language of the future and can open the door to a world of new opportunities in the fast-growing software development sector by offering people the chance to create, engage, and think in entirely new ways," said Alisha Johnson, Director of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. "We're thrilled to work with Grand Circus to offer new coding courses for learners from all backgrounds, providing access and opportunity for more Michiganders to gain the skills and experience to join the thriving iOS app economy."

Grand Circus will run the Apple Foundation Program with their team of local instructors via remote technology. Since 2013, Grand Circus has prepared over 2,500 graduates through its after-hours and day-time coding bootcamps and specializes in training learners of all coding skill levels for in-demand positions in the technology sector. Grand Circus also has an employer partner network of over 350+ organizations in Michigan and throughout the Midwest and celebrates a 90% job placement rate for bootcamp graduates.

"We are thrilled to partner with Apple and to create another pathway for broader participation in the app economy," said Damien Rocchi, founder and CEO of Grand Circus. "This is a unique opportunity for students to acquire critical skills and get hands-on experience within the Apple iOS ecosystem. The next breakthrough app could come from anywhere, and that's why it's so critical to empower learners from all walks of life with the tools they need to bring their ideas to the world."

Detroit residents and Michiganders of all levels of coding experience are encouraged to apply for the free program, though space is limited. Applications for the initial cohort, slated to begin March 2022, are open now. Those interested can visit grandcircus.co/apple to learn more.

