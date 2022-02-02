Hilb Group Acquires New York-based Mark E. Malvaso Agency, Expands Market Presence and Client Offerings

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired the Mark E. Malvaso Agency, building upon the company's presence throughout New York State. The transaction became effective January 1, 2022.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Based in Elbridge, New York, the Mark E. Malvaso Agency specializes in full personal, business and agriculture services for its clients. Agency Principal Mark Malvaso will join the Hilb Group's Tri-State regional operations as a producer.

"This is an exciting step for us as we partner with the Hilb Group," said Mark Malvaso. "We are particularly pleased by the potential for growth through added resources and offerings, and ultimately delivering even greater solutions and value to our customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the team," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "This addition is a perfect complement to our growth strategy of teaming with strong partners who have deep relationships in the communities we serve."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 125 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

plobred@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804.414.6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC