JLL again named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been again named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. The list is a major authority on corporate reputations compiled each year by Fortune and Korn Ferry through a survey of 3,700 corporate executives, directors and analysts. JLL was recognized for exceptional social responsibility and global competitiveness within the real estate industry.

"We're proud to again be included on Fortune magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "This reflects our purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world, and our values of teamwork, ethics and excellence in everything we do."

Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies recognizes organizations with the strongest reputations within and across industries. Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, has worked with FORTUNE each year since 1997 to select and rank the Most Admired Companies and identify why they are highly regarded.

The World's Most Admired Companies list, and more information on how the rankings were determined, can be found on the Fortune website.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice . JLL has received the following awards in the last year:

Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 95,000 as of September 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

