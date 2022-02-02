RAM Partners Honored for Properties with Outstanding Online Reputations

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Partners LLC, an award-winning, full-service property management company, has once again been recognized for the number of communities under its management with positive online reputations.

J Turner Research compiles the Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) for more than 128,000 properties nationwide. The ORA Score is the multifamily industry's standard to measure and benchmark a property's online reviews.

The top 1% are recognized annually by J Turner Research.

One out of every four communities managed by RAM was in the Elite 1% in 2021. Overall, RAM ranked in the top five apartment management companies with Elite 1% properties. Properties had to register a minimum ORA score of 94 to be considered "elite." For some perspective, the average score was 62.

"RAM Partners has been committed to providing the highest quality experience for our clients and our residents since RAM began in 1989," said Bill Leseman, President, RAM Partners, LLC. "We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects our people, our culture and our values."

The Atlanta-based company has constantly ranked at the top of J Turner's Elite 1%. It built its devotion to transforming properties into welcoming, vibrant and thriving communities on three fundamental pillars — people, approach and partnership.

Developed by J Turner Research, the ORA Power Rankings are a monthly, independent ranking of apartment communities and management companies based on their ORA scores. A property or management company is not required to be a J Turner Research client to qualify for the ranking.

The ORA score is an aggregate compilation of a property's ratings across various review sites. A single score based on a scale of 0 to 100 is assigned to each property using a statistical model. This score serves as a benchmark to compare a company's individual properties and portfolios nationally, regionally and against the competition.

RAM Partners has a track record of successful apartment management through its dedication to superior service and a proven, results-driven model. The model consists of three parts — people, approach and partnership — resulting in a confluence of services and teams dedicated to providing the highest quality experience. Each member of the RAM team is committed to a common set of goals and takes pride in exceeding resident expectations. For more information, visit rampartnersllc.com.

