Rise Interactive has been named among top 3% of Google Partners and achieves 2022 Premier Partner status

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based digital agency Rise Interactive has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. Rise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad, an integrated marketing solutions partner that removes friction in the marketing chain.

Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program.

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States," says Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing. "These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

"We're committed to helping drive smarter and faster growth for our clients using the most cutting edge digital products and measurement available, and with the expanded benefits and access to betas, we will continue doing so in even more sophisticated ways," says Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise Interactive. "The updated, more rigorous criteria for Premier Partner status makes this designation very meaningful."

"To be named in the top 3%, we demonstrated exceptional performance in client growth and retention, with expertise in results-focused strategies," says Justin Garvin, VP of Media Strategy at Rise. "Marketers and business leaders are tasked with proving the impact of their investments, and we are helping brands build creative and innovative applications of Google advertising products that give them an edge over their competitors – like integrating CLV data, offline conversions, product margin, and incrementality metrics."

The Premier Partners mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency, driving better business outcomes for enterprise brands with a proven approach to cross-channel media management and customer experience. Rise is the only performance marketing agency powered by Connex®, a cross-channel media optimization platform that enables the agency's analytical marketers to invest each dollar where it will drive the greatest return. Rise combines media expertise with an award-winning customer experience practice to drive, engage, and convert customers better than its clients' competition. Rise is part of Quad's integrated marketing offering and is fueled by the most data-driven marketing minds around the globe, helping leading brands such as ULTA Beauty, Stanley Steemer, Quill, and others make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

About Quad

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.Quad.com.

