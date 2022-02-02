Subway® Launches The Vault Menu at Super Bowl LVI With NFL Stars Autographing Their Signature Sandwiches -- The new, digital-only menu features the favorite subs of biggest names in sports --

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Super Bowl LVI, Subway is introducing The Vault, an exclusive menu on the Subway app and Subway.com with five all-new sandwiches created by some of today's most notable sport stars.

To celebrate the new menu, Subway is bringing The Vault to life on February 5 giving thousands of football fans a chance to enter the Subway Vault and receive an autographed signature sandwich from three of the biggest names in the NFL – Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson and Trevor Lawrence – in Los Angeles at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's®.

"Our athlete partners are some of our most passionate Subway fans, so it was a natural fit to create a collection of their favorite sandwiches, and Super Bowl LVI is the ideal location to introduce these sandwiches and The Vault to our fans," said Carrie Walsh, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Subway. "The Vault furthers the Eat Fresh® Refresh campaign with new, craveable options to help you make better choices not only on gameday, but every day."

Fans visiting The Subway Vault at the Super Bowl Experience will have a chance to meet Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson, and Trevor Lawrence, and instead of sports memorabilia, the NFL players will sign their respective signature subs. In addition, fans can tour The Subway Vault, a 1,600-square-foot immersive and multisensory experience that brings to life the creation of these new sandwiches.

The three sandwiches that will be autographed at the Super Bowl experience include:

Russell Wilson's "The Dangerwich" with pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, provolone cheese and bacon on Italian Herbs & Cheese bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, and finished with yellow mustard and mayonnaise.

Marshawn Lynch's "The Beef Mode", featuring Choice Angus Roast Beef, pepper jack cheese and hickory smoked bacon on Italian Herbs & Cheese bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, and jalapenos, and drizzled with yellow mustard and Baja Chipotle sauce.

Trevor Lawrence's "The Sunshine Sub" with oven roasted turkey, BelGioioso® fresh mozzarella cheese, avocado and tomatoes, all on Hearty Multigrain bread.

The Vault is a dynamic menu, with new subs added regularly, and is available only on Subway.com and the Subway app. To order a sandwich from The Vault and browse other celebrity-created subs, please visit Subway.com or download the Subway app.

