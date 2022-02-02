Supplemental Health Care Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care, a leading healthcare employment agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five consecutive years.

Supplemental Health Care connects caring healthcare & school professionals with opportunities to fulfill their life purpose – better serving patients and students. In hospitals, schools, home health, corrections, and everywhere else that care is delivered, we know that when healthcare professionals have the support they deserve – miraculous things are possible.Supplemental Health Care: Connections That Fuel Miracles (PRNewswire)

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Supplemental Health Care received a Net Promoter® Score of 59% from their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 29% in 2021.

Supplemental Health Care received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 78.2% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%.

"For nearly 40 years, we've cultivated a culture of caring, developed our healthcare expertise, supported the full continuum of care delivery, and built high-touch relationships with high-tech solutions," said Greg Palmer, Chairman and CEO of the company. "These awards from both of our working professionals and our clients are proof that we're successfully helping caring hearts thrive despite the current challenges in healthcare."



"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring nurses and healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling: to better serve patients and students in hospitals, schools, home health, correctional facilities, and other sites of care across the U.S.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build an online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at clearlyrated.com/solutions.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.



