TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board Releases Annual Report Detailing 2021 Activities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board (Monitoring Board) today released its annual report detailing activities undertaken by the Monitoring Board throughout the 2021 calendar year. The annual report summarizes efforts to raise awareness of the TV Parental Guidelines and ensure consistent and accurate application of the TV ratings across networks, programs and platforms.

"I am honored to have served as chairman this past year and grateful for the opportunity to highlight the important work of the Monitoring Board during yet another challenging year," said Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and 2021 chair of the Monitoring Board. "This annual report showcases how the networks and organizations that comprise the Monitoring Board have once again met the moment and provided families with valuable information about the content and age-appropriateness of television shows both on traditional cable and broadcast mediums as well as newer streaming platforms."

Detailed in the pages of the annual report is a summary of Monitoring Board activities completed in 2021. These include:

Creating the Streaming Best Practices guidelines to ensure a consistent ratings experience for families across traditional television networks as well as streaming platforms. Partnering with Monitoring Board member, the National PTA, for 'PTA Back-to-School Week' in September to keep parents and educators informed about the TV Parental Guidelines ratings and descriptors as well as the Streaming Best Practices. Conducting quarterly spot-check reviews of the TV ratings across programming on Monitoring Board members' networks.

"While the ongoing pandemic curtailed some of our planned activities for the year, I am proud of the deliverables that the Monitoring Board was able to achieve," added Rivkin. "Our 2021 Annual Report highlights the broad range of activities that we pursued over the past year, and we are excited to build on these initiatives in 2022, while continuing to provide parents with useful information to guide their programming decisions across traditional channels and streaming platforms."

For a downloadable copy of the annual report, please visit the TV Parental Guidelines website at www.tvguidelines.org .

About the TV Parental Guidelines

The TV Parental Guidelines were created in 1996 to help parents monitor and control what their children watch on the increasing number of TV channels available in American homes each day. Designed by leading organizations of the TV industry to give parents more information about the age-appropriateness and content of TV programs, the Guidelines, modeled after the familiar movie ratings, are easily recognizable and easy to use. They apply to most television programs, including those geared towards young children. The TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board is responsible for overseeing the TV Parental Guidelines and for ensuring uniformity and consistency in the application of the Guidelines. The Board is comprised of up to 24 members from the broadcast and cable television industries, as well as the program production and public interest communities. The Board of Directors consists of the chief executive officers of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). For more information, please visit www.tvguidelines.org.

