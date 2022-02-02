WESTWOOD ACQUIRES TEXAS-BASED PACHECO KOCH

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. ("Westwood"), a national multi-discipline, engineering firm, announced today that it has acquired Texas-based Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers, LLC ("Pacheco Koch"). Pacheco Koch is a full-service engineering, surveying, and planning/landscape architecture firm widely recognized and preferred for high-quality work in both public infrastructure and private development throughout Texas. The transaction was finalized on December 13, 2021.

Westwood announced today that it has acquired Texas-based Pacheco Koch. (PRNewswire)

The Pacheco Koch acquisition is central to Westwood's long-term strategy to expand into new regions and grow its existing markets and services. It brings Westwood approximately 250 new team members and five additional offices, located in Dallas, Fort Worth, Celina, Austin, and Houston, to Westwood's existing Texas locations in Plano and San Antonio.

"The professional expertise and reputation that comes with the Pacheco Koch brand is a great boost to Westwood's land initiatives. Pacheco Koch and Westwood complement each other. Our cultures and values are a great fit," says Westwood's COO, Bryan P. Powell, PE. "This acquisition mutually expands the unique professional services we offer in and outside of Texas, and the end result is a team of top professionals unmatched in the region."

By purchasing Pacheco Koch, Westwood expects to enhance its service capabilities to clients across Texas, Powell says, "The public infrastructure and private development talent we gain will help us to better serve our clients, and our new team and clients from Pacheco Koch gain new services such as environmental, renewables, and drone technologies, to name a few."

Pacheco Koch was founded in 1990 and has since provided engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Pacheco Koch has received several awards for being a Best Place to Work, and Founder,Mark A. Pacheco, PE, RPLS, takes pride in the team he and his Founding partner, James A. Koch, Jr., PE, RPLS have built.

Pacheco says, "Our team has developed a long-standing reputation of providing high-quality service with an emphasis on client care and satisfaction, which is a direct reflection of our team. We put our people first and know that we all benefit by supporting them and their success. The high-quality work we've done across the state of Texas for the past 30 plus years is proof of that." Pacheco sees joining the Westwood team as a unique opportunity to continue their success "by being able to provide a wider range of services to our clients while, at the same time, offering more avenues for growth for our team."

Westwood's Vice President, Randall P. Pogue, PE oversees strategy and operations for the firm's Land Division South Region. Having started his career with Pacheco Koch, Pogue has great respect for both Mark Pacheco and Jim Koch and the business they built. When the acquisition opportunity presented itself, Pogue felt it was too great to pass up. He says, "Integration is a challenging undertaking, but it's worth the opportunities for growth waiting on the other side. The expertise combined by both companies will create synergies to advance our teams, while continuing to provide high-quality services for our clients. This is an exciting time for all of us." Pogue's company, Pogue Engineering, was acquired by Westwood in 2015.

Pacheco Koch will operate as, Pacheco Koch, a Westwood company, for 12-24 months and continue to serve clients from their current locations.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading and award winning, full-service, multi-discipline professional civil engineering firm specializing in public infrastructure, private development, wind, solar, and power delivery projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2021, Westwood placed #4 and #21 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists, and received two 2nd place awards for Zweig's Marketing Excellence. Westwood also ranked consistently higher four years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

About Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers

Founded in Dallas in 1990, Pacheco Koch has been providing full-service civil engineering, land surveying, and landscape architecture services throughout the state of Texas. Pacheco Koch is a mid-size firm providing small firm responsiveness with a focus on providing tailored solutions for public infrastructure and private development clients.

Awards

Pacheco Koch has been recognized not only for the quality of its services and growth of its business, but also for its engaging work culture. In the last five years alone, Pacheco Koch has earned 39 project awards for exceptional work quality and customer service. Additionally, Fort Worth Inc. and Fort Worth Business Press listed Pacheco Koch on their "Fastest Growing Companies" and "Top Engineering Company" lists, respectively. The firm has also consistently been top-ranked for "Best Places to Work" from publications like the Dallas Business Journal, Fort Worth Business Press, and Fort Worth Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Westwood Professional Services) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Westwood Professional Services