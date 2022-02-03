ADAMA Launches Timeline® FX, to Deliver Superior Control and Flexibility Over Broadleaf Weeds

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), one of the world's leading crop protection companies, today announced the launch of Timeline® FX, the industry's most advanced cross-spectrum spring foliar herbicide for cereals.

Engineered with three Active Ingredients with complementary modes of action together with a built-in adjuvant, Timeline® FX ensures flexibility for growers by giving the widest application window of any herbicide for controlling broadleaf and grass weeds for cereal crops.

"Farmers shared with us that they were looking for more convenient, effective solutions to control weeds across a range of cereals, and throughout a wide time frame during the busy spring season. We listened and delivered with Timeline® FX, which helps save costs, reduces the risk of mistakes during mixing, and delivers powerful performance," said Rob Williams, SVP ADAMA Europe. "Its three complementary modes of action give farmers peace of mind that they can control tough weeds at any time in the growing cycle, without having to store, mix and apply multiple products."

Tests throughout Europe have demonstrated Timeline® FX's consistent control on a wide range of broadleaf weeds and improved management of grassweeds, compared with the competitor standard. There is no herbicide antagonism, so farmers can use other crop protection products in tandem with Timeline® FX.

A key component of a full program approach, Timeline® FX complements other solutions in ADAMA's cross-spectrum cereal herbicide portfolio. The global herbicides market is expected to grow from an estimated $35.72 billion in 2021 to $47.09 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7%.

Timeline® FX is registered in Lithuania, Latvia and Sweden for use on wheat crops such as Winter/Spring Wheat, Durum Wheat, Rye, Triticale, and Spelt. Registrations in over 20 additional countries is expected to follow suit with registration label extension for barley crops expected. Ingredients included in Timeline® FX are Pinoxaden, Florasulam and Fluroxypyr.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, as well as state-of-the-art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities. With a culture that empowers our people to listen to farmers and ideate from the field, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

