ENERGY COMPANIES GET REAL NATIONAL ADVOCACY ORGANIZATION WILL FOCUS ON MODERNIZING RETAIL ENERGY MARKETS AND CUSTOMER CHOICE

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of monopoly-run energy markets, a national advocacy organization dedicated to the modernization of retail energy markets and consumer choice launched today. The Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL) was founded by a coalition of companies that believe consumers deserve control over their energy decisions, including how they buy, produce and consume energy, energy services, usage data, and other energy insights.

"Americans deserve easily-accessible energy choices that reflect their lifestyle goals and choices," said Mauricio Gutierrez, Chairperson, REAL and President and CEO NRG Energy. "It's time to allow competitive energy markets to drive innovation and put the power in the hands of people."

"American consumers do not have real choice when it comes to their energy consumption," said Curt Morgan, CEO of Vistra. "The nation's largest retail energy suppliers have coalesced to form REAL on behalf of American families. In the coming months we are committed to starting a national dialogue around retail energy competition – REAL choice for all Americans."

Founding companies include Calpine Energy Solutions, CleanChoice Energy, IGS Energy, NRG Energy, and Vistra with founding associate member Constellation.

Dedicated to the preservation, expansion, and modernization of American retail electric markets and the environmental benefits of renewable energy, REAL's principles include offering their customers true choice, helping them to reduce their energy consumption, and providing consumer protection standards that include disclosures of real contract terms, renewal notices and price transparency in energy suppliers and sources.

REAL's Board of Director's include Mauricio Gutierrez, President and CEO, NRG, Curt Morgan, CEO, Vistra, Tom Matzzie, President and CEO, CleanChoice Energy, Scott White, President and CEO, IGS Energy, and Jim Wood, President and CEO, Calpine Energy Solutions.

