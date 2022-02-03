GGA Enters into Tech Partnership with CiiRUS

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA") today announced that it has entered into a partnership with CiiRUS, the leading provider of vacation rental property management software, to integrate GGA's vacation rental insurance and vacation owner protection offers via CiiRUS's technology suite available for vacation property managers.

Generali Global Assistance (PRNewsfoto/Generali Global Assistance) (PRNewswire)

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "We're excited to be partnering with CiiRUS. They are the leader in vacation property management and integrating our vacation rental suite of coverages is a real win for those helping to protect and manage their rental properties through CiiRUS's technology platform. As part of our mission of care, we want to give our clients seamless experience with our products by connecting them through innovative technology platforms."

CiiRUS software is designed to help clients manage and market their properties in addition to connecting their properties to popular booking sites. Roberto Dicarlo, CEO of CiiRUS, added, "We lead the vacation property management software market so partnering with the leader in the vacation rental insurance market was an easy decision. Working together to give vacation property managers the best tools possible to effectively manage their vacation rental properties."

"Integrating our vacation protection plans into the CiiRUS technology platform will offer significant time-savings and minimize effort for property managers. Seamless user experience will make this a one-stop shop for vacation rental managers," added Tony Santilli, National Account Executive at GGA.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Cost Containment, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. Our success has been built on establishing trust by putting the customer at the core of everything we do, offering assistance and protection during our customer's most difficult and stressful situations.

To learn more about Generali Global Assistance, please visit: https://us.generaliglobalassistance.com/

About CiiRUS

Since 2008, CiiRUS has been the leading vacation rental software for vacation rental professionals. We use technology and quality service to make a property manager's day easier – not harder. In addition to the core software, which focuses on increasing our users' operational efficiency, we provide hands-on professional services including revenue management, online merchandising, managed distribution, marketing, and more – to increase our customers' revenue earning potential.

Generali Global Assistance Media Contact:

Jay Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for Generali Global Assistance)

+1 646-859-5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Generali Global Assistance