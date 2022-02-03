Revolution Capital Gains Foothold in Southern US with new Texas Office

This latest expansion, which follows the recent office openings in NY and KS, further contribute to Revolution Capital being the unrivalled market leader in factoring.

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Revolution Capital, the leading provider of factoring and cash-flow financing in Canada and the United States has further broadened their expansion in the US with a new office in Fort Worth, Texas, expected to become one of the largest and most reputable ones in the area.

Revolution Capital Logo (CNW Group/Revolution Capital) (PRNewswire)

"We've been looking forward to expanding into Texas for quite awhile as it allows us to leverage our expertise in the fields of transportation, oil & mining, and staffing, which we expect will have a significant impact in this market," said Revolution Capital's CEO, Loren Shifrin.

Heading the entire Southern division as President will be Amelia Dipprey, who boasts 12 years of sales and management experience in both the finance sector and transportation industry. Most recently, Dipprey was the Chief Revenue Officer of Flexible Funding and InstaPay Flexible and earlier, started two successful transportation companies in the oil and gas industry serving as Owner and President.

"My decision to join Revolution Capital was an easy one as I love being a part of a winning team," said Dipprey. "With Revolution's rapid growth and impressive operations, I'm confident we can make Revolution South the number one choice for companies requiring cashflow financing in Texas as well as any neighboring states."

In addition to Dipprey, Revolution Capital has also brought on Luke Hodges as the Senior Vice President of Business Development to focus on acquiring and managing client relationships, referral networks and more. Hodges also brings 12 years of finance experience to his new role, having most recently served as the Vice President of Sales at Flexible Funding and Instapay Flexible specializing in transportation, oil and gas.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Revolution Capital team as their dedication to customer service and personalized attention to clients aligns with mine, which has been lacking in this industry as of late," said Hodges. "I'm excited for what the future holds at Revolution South."

The Texas office will not only increase Revolution Capital's reach and presence in key markets, but it also provides small businesses with a superior alternative for securing flexible access to capital.

ABOUT REVOLUTION CAPITAL

Revolution Capital is a financial factoring and asset-based lending company based in Woodbridge, ON and a leader in both the Canadian & U.S. factoring industries. They are providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable cashflow solutions that provide clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth. For more information, visit https://revinc.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revolution Capital