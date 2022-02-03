Trucendent Continues Expansion as Advisor & Enterprise Demand Surge, Welcoming Sheri Perkins as Chief Strategy/Solutions Officer

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucendent, a firm dedicated to improving estate planning for clients and advisors, has continued to grow in the wake of rising demand from financial advisors and enterprises, announcing that Sheri Perkins has joined the firm as Chief Strategy/Solutions Officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for ensuring the efficient access to, and delivery of, solutions within Trucendent's network for enabling advisors to seamlessly manage the full wealth transfer process.

To learn more about Trucendent, please visit www.trucendent.com.

"Sheri brings the requisite operating skills to scale the business at this critical inflection point of growth, when we are onboarding more firms and servicing more clients," said John Yackel, Co-Founder and CEO of Trucendent. "Advisors are seeking ways to expand their practices, and they have found that estate planning, when integrated with their financial planning approaches, can yield impressive results. Sheri's expertise will help us bring this offering to more advisors across the country."

Ms. Perkins has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, where she has focused on providing technology solutions and best practices for helping wealth management firms improve client engagement and sales. She joins Trucendent after serving as Director of Business Development and Strategy for the Wealth Management Division of Tegra118/InvestCloud, formerly Fiserv's Investment Services Division. Ms. Perkins previously worked at SEI for 22 years, most recently as Regional Director of the Advisor Market Unit.

Ms. Perkins has received prestigious awards during her career, including the Tegra118 Trailblazers Leadership Award in 2020 for developing the company's Sales Training and Certification Program for the onboarding of new sales executives and account managers. She was also awarded the 2017 Fiserv Platinum Pinnacle Sales Award for achieving 170% of her sales target, and the SEI Advisor Network Sales Award for being the top sales producer in the SEI Advisor Network in 2005.

"Although recent events have made Americans feel more vulnerable, there continues to be a misperception that estate planning and trusts are intended for only the ultra-high net worth. In fact, it is more important than ever that everyone, regardless of net worth, has the ability to plan for the unexpected," said Sheri Perkins, Chief Strategy/Solutions Officer of Trucendent. "Trucendent is committed to creating a unified and simplified financial and estate planning solution and has developed the technology and ecosystem to enable advisors to manage the opening and maintenance of tax-smart trust accounts in any jurisdiction."

Ms. Perkins served as Co-Chair of the Fiserv Connect Women's Impact Network and was also appointed by the Delaware County Council in Pennsylvania to a three-year term as a Commissioner for the Delaware County Women's Commission. She was also elected to a second term on, and currently serves as Vice Chair of, the Thornbury Township Board of Supervisors in Delaware County. Ms. Perkins graduated from Rosemont College with a bachelor-of-science in Business Management and was inducted into the National Honor Society.

"There are so many life changes that require us to prepare for the unexpected, as the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us—but too many Americans still don't even have a will in place," said Mr. Yackel. "I have known Sheri since she and I started in this business over 30 years ago, and she shares our belief that trust, and estate planning should be available to everyone—and that people shouldn't have to be opening and managing trust accounts in the same costly and time-consuming way they were decades ago. We look forward to working with her to further simplify and automate the process for ensuring more people can prepare for life changes and enable wealth protection."

About Trucendent

Trucendent provides a suite of estate planning and trust transfer solutions which are designed to help advisors connect with the next generation. The firm's offering enables a seamless wealth transfer process that incorporates crucial family insights. Trucendent has created a powerful network comprised of leading estate planning attorneys along with the industry's leading advisor-friendly corporate trustees for effectively servicing all types of trust accounts.

In addition to empowering advisors to leverage the unique characteristics of a trust account to achieve their clients' goals, Trucendent engages all parties involved in the wealth transfer process—advisors, attorneys, family members, and trustees—through a cohesive and collaborative platform that provides a unified and consistent experience. To learn more about Trucendent, please visit www.trucendent.com.

