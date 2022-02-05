Unilumin supports the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2022 On February 4, 2022, the whole world watched the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics. This grand event provided a stunning visual feast that combined digital technology and beautiful creative designs. It was not only technologically advanced, but dynamic, aesthetically pleasing, and experiential. This was also an opportunity to showcase some of China's newest technology innovations to the world.

At the beautiful Opening Ceremony, a giant snowflake-shaped cauldron and a never-before-seen 8K ultra high definition (UHD) display on the stage of the stadium attracted the world's attention; Unilumin and BOE Technology were jointly involved in creating these magical displays.

Before the official start, Zhang Yimou, who was the director of the Opening Ceremony, had already dropped hints that this year the Winter Olympics would be totally different. The stage floor of the Opening Ceremony was illuminated by the largest 8K UHD ground display system in existence, with an overall area of 10,393 square meters. Not only was it the largest in the world, but it also used cutting edge technology.

The Ground Display System in the National Stadium (also known as the Bird’s Nest) (PRNewswire)

As the exclusive partner in LED lighting for Team China, Unilumin was proud to be granted the right to use the Team China trademark in May 2021. The Winter Olympics feature other lighting products by Unilumin, such as the lighting for the preparation offices in the General Administration of Sport, training centers such as the Beijing Wukesong Arena, training centers for athletes, and the swimming pool. Unilumin is doing its part to cheer on the athletes.

This continues a long tradition of cooperation between Unilumin and sport. Since 2014, Unilumin has supported every major sporting event, from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, to the 2016 Rio Olympics, to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It has also supported other sports events hosted in China such as the 2021 Summer World University Games in Chengdu, and the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. Unilumin has always been there for the athletes, at all of the elite sports events held around the world.

