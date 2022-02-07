Kapalya Launches Crowdfunding Investment Campaign on StartEngine Encryption Management Platform and Advanced Ransomware Countermeasures data protection solutions for prevention and remediation from ransomware attacks

BERKELEY, Calif. and HONOLULU, Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapalya is excited to announce the launch of its Crowdfunding offering through the StartEngine platform. Kapalya was founded with the goal of protecting data wherever it resides and protecting against ransomware attacks. We are seeing great traction for our solutions as it is solving a major pain point for governments and enterprises globally.

Ransomware is among the biggest cybersecurity threat facing organizations globally. Our existing solution encrypts and recovers 100% of data with 0% data leakage, if breached by ransomware. Our second AI/ML-based solution, which we are co-developing in partnership with the US Government, will prevent and remediate ransomware in real-time, on:

Endpoints

Mobile

Cloud

Servers

Databases

Networks

"I speak with businesses to gain perspective on their data protection challenges," said, Kapalya Founder/CEO, Sudesh Kumar, "Every organization is concerned about ransomware. In one incident, patients at a hospital died when their systems were breached with ransomware because doctors could not promptly administer medications. So, this problem is not just about money, but also about saving innocent lives."

Invest in Kapalya on StartEngine here.

About StartEngine :

StartEngine is a leading public crowdfunding platform that offers opportunities for people to invest in startup and early growth companies, raising a total of $500M for companies and individuals so far. StartEngine is featured in renowned magazines like The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and The New York Times. It was founded in 2015 by Howard Marks, the co-founder of Activision, which has a multi-billion-dollar market cap today.

About Kapalya :

Kapalya is a cybersecurity company focused on protecting corporate data by encrypting files/folders on endpoints, mobile, servers, and public clouds - Box, Amazon S3, Google Drive and Microsoft Azure. Kapalya has been featured in multiple news publications and our founder has spoken at multiple cybersecurity events and panel discussions regarding ransomware remediation.

