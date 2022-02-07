TEDCO Announces Katherine Hill Ritchie as the Senior Director of Venture Funds Hill Ritchie to oversee investments of up to $2M to qualifying Maryland entrepreneurs

­­COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced today the selection of Katherine Hill Ritchie as the senior director of Venture Funds.

Katherine Hill Ritchie, Senior Director, TEDCO Venture Funds (PRNewswire)

Katherine brings the character, talent, and vision we value here at TEDCO and across the state of Maryland .

Working alongside the TEDCO executive leadership team, Hill Ritchie will focus on helping Maryland entrepreneurs achieve success by building valuable companies that endure. As senior director of TEDCO's Venture Funds, she will identify and partner with exceptional Maryland entrepreneurs for early-stage capital investments ranging from $500,000 to $2,000,000 per applicant. TEDCO currently manages more than $110 million in Venture Fund assets, and as of 2021, the Funds have generated over 1,600 jobs and over $400 million in revenues.

"Adding Katherine to our team further strengthens our goal of growing and diversifying the Maryland entrepreneurial ecosystem. She brings the character, talent, and vision we value here at TEDCO and across the state of Maryland," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO.

Hill Ritchie brings 19 years of finance and investment experience to the position, including her role as a founder of Private Capital Investments, LLC. She is also an early-stage angel investor, a member of Citrine Angels, and is on the investment committee for University Impact, a social impact Venture Capital fund. Katherine is an advisor to several start-ups and focuses on female and diverse founders, technology, medtech, consumer and impact related early-stage venture companies.

"Entrepreneurs need to see people across the table they can relate to, including those who are traditionally under-represented in the venture capital industry," said Jack Miner, TEDCO chief investment officer. "We are pleased to have Katherine join our team and provide such a great deal of early-stage investment experience to our Maryland ecosystem"

"As someone who grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from the University of Maryland, I am so excited to work with the team to focus on investing in and advancing early-stage innovators in my home state and also championing TEDCO's social impact mission," said Hill Ritchie.

In addition to running her firm Private Capital Investments, LLC, Hill Ritchie serves as director and board member for the Nottingham Spirk Family Office. Her past employers include Simon Group Holdings, Eden Capital, PEX Global, and Wedge Alternatives. She spent seven years in Switzerland where she was a managing director at Palladio Alternative Research and senior analyst and investment committee member for the Saad family office's $3.5 billion investment portfolio.

Hill Ritchie received her BS in Psychology from the University of Maryland and her MBA from Fordham University. Her board member activities include chair of the ACG New York Family Office Committee, board member of ACG NY, and Family Office Advisory Board of TriState Capital. Her past philanthropic volunteer activities include global co-chair of The Guild, the Philanthropy and Education Committees of 100 Women in Finance, and Fordham MBA Overseers Board.

To listen to the recent interview with Hill Ritchie on TEDCO's Venture Talks series, visit https://youtu.be/7g3f-5L30Xk.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

