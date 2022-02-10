Allstream Announces Technology Partnership with the Portland Timbers

Allstream to Power Wi-Fi Network for the Suite Level at Providence Park and provide fiber-based internet to Provide Greater Fan Experience

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Allstream, a leader in business communications throughout Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce a multi-year technology partnership with the 2021 MLS Western Conference Champions, Portland Timbers.

"We're incredibly proud to support the Portland Timbers," Mike Strople , President and CEO at Allstream.

The partnership includes Allstream providing a dedicated optic internet solution to Providence Park stadium. Allstream will also provide Wi-Fi for the suite level. Providence Park is home ground for both the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC.

"Our mission at Allstream is to help customers achieve their business goals by finding the right communication solutions for their organization," said Mike Strople, President and CEO at Allstream. "We're incredibly proud to support the Portland Timbers by helping them do the same – our network and expertise will enhance the game day experience for Portland Timbers fans."

Allstream brings to the Timbers their purpose-built network, spanning across Canada and the U.S., built from the ground up with the latest technology. Providing Timbers fans with high performance connectivity and reliability, on a dedicated network, so watching videos, accessing mobile apps and sharing game-time experiences on social media is easy, fast and responsive!

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Allstream to the Timbers growing family of key sponsors and partners and look forward to working with them at this truly exciting time for our team," said Mike Golub, Timbers and Thorns FC President of Business. "As an established and respected leading brand in business communications, Allstream is a perfect partner to provide Timbers fans with cutting edge connectivity to enhance their experience at Providence Park."

Allstream is a leader in business communications throughout Canada and the United States; what differentiates us is that we are big enough to deliver and small enough to care. With Allstream, customers benefit from access to an expansive network of experts and a team focused on reliability. As a single provider of voice, collaboration and connectivity solutions, Allstream makes communication and collaboration easy. The combination of our purpose-built network and scalable solutions means we can deliver the latest technology and customer experience to drive our customers into the future. For more information about Allstream, visit www.allstream.com

The Portland Timbers are an American men's professional soccer club based in Portland, Ore. that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Founded in 2009, the club began play in Major League Soccer (MLS) – the top division of men's professional soccer in the United States – in 2011, winning its first league championship in 2015. The club has been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League in 1975, launching the era of "Soccer City USA" in the Rose City. Visit www.timbers.com

