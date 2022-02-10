Cano Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call and Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will host a conference call on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the Company's business and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended December 31, 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued earlier that morning.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (844) 684-0650 for U.S. participants, or (343) 761-2594 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 6844449. The conference call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Investor page of the Cano Health website (investors.canohealth.com).

A replay will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call and will be available for 30 days.

In addition, Cano Health executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences, with webcasts available on the Cano Health Investor Relations website:

Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference

February 24, 2022: Fireside chat starting at 8:45 AM ET

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual)

March 8, 2022: Fireside chat starting at 9:10 AM ET

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 250,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in eight states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or canohealth.com/investors.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Derek Fiebig

Cano Health, Inc.

derek.fiebig@canohealth.com

(786) 206-1930

Media Relations

Georgi Morales Pipkin

Cano Health, Inc.

georgi.pipkin@canohealth.com

