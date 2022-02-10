Fanttik Launches Versatile New Generation Portable Power Station EVO 300

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanttik, a young and fast-growing brand that creates tech-driven solutions for real-world problems, has announced the launch of its New-Gen EVO 300 portable power station in the United States which boasts a large LCD display and is ideal for outdoor users who need both power and versatility. It is a must-have backup for camping parties or road trips that demand numerous power connections and a reliable and long battery life.

"In an era when everyone is concerned about the environment, traditional gas-powered devices are being criticized for their noise and noxious emissions. As a company dedicated to providing outdoor products that combine advanced technology with down-to-earth practicality for the younger generation, we believe that this new generation portable power station, which is electric-powered and emission-free, will provide greater value and a superior experience to our customers," said Bo Du, CEO of Fanttik.

Weighing only 8.8lbs, the portable EVO 300 stands out among many other portable power stations on the market for its massive 299Wh battery capacity, stable output with 9 DC/AC ports, large LCD interactive display, a solar panel for fast and green recharging, as well as a design with 12 safety features.

Massive battery capacity for fast charging

Featuring PD60W two-way fast charging, EVO 300 is packed with a 300W/299Wh high quality and large capacity lithium-ion cell and can provide fast charging for various devices. It is capable of fully charging a laptop five times, a mobile phone 32 times, a drone five times and a camera 21 times.

Multiple DC/AC ports for stable output

EVO 300 has seven DC ports and two AC ports, each with independent switching controls to ensure user safety. It can be used to simultaneously and steadily charge nine different electronic devices up to 300W, ranging from mobile devices to car refrigerators and even ventilators.

Large interactive LCD display

Offering long-standing power and intelligent user interaction features in a chic and compact design, EVO 300 also ensures users maintain close control by clearly displaying device status metrics such as real time output power, remaining power amount, real time input power and time required to fully recharge.

Flexible, fast and green recharging

The EVO 300's capacity to recharge in a flexible, quick, and environmentally friendly manner makes it an excellent companion for a safe, pleasurable, and gratifying outdoor experience, as users won't have to worry about running out of power when participating in outdoor activities.

Solar charging, car charging, wall charging, and PD60W fast charging are all supported by the EVO 300. The solar panel on the EVO 300 can fully recharge the power station in just 3.5 to 6 hours, without disrupting the power supply to other electronic devices such as laptops, mobile phones, auto refrigerators, and drones, thanks to an advanced algorithm called maximum power point tracking (MPPT). Users can choose to use two charging methods at the same time to save charging time. With wall charging 90W and PD60W fast charging, a completely charged EVO 300 takes only 2.5 hours.

High standard of safety design

Powered by the Smartshield chip, EVO 300 is designed with 12 safety features including smart fit input technology, anti-reverse polarity protection, multi-point temperature detection, overpower protection, high-temperature protection, low-temperature protection, over-current protection, short-circuit protection, over-voltage protection, under-voltage protection, overcharge protection, and anti-corrosion motherboard.

In addition to the multiple protective features, EVO's large LED lighting, SOS first-aid mode, and IP65 waterproof rating, contribute to its adaptability for diverse outdoor activities.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a young and dynamic brand focused on outdoor and automotive products that provide everything you need for the perfect road trip. We believe traveling is so much more than simply going from A to B, and our goal is to make every inch of every trip as enjoyable and fulfilling as possible. Whether it's day-to-day travel, outdoor adventures, or roadside emergencies, each of our products combines high-technology with down-to-earth practicality to give you what you need. At Fanttik we explore, we innovate, and we make it happen.

