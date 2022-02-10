Saw Mill Capital Announces Partnership with Versatrim

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saw Mill Capital Partners II, LP and affiliated private equity investment funds managed by Saw Mill Capital LLC ("Saw Mill") are pleased to announce their investment to support the continued growth of Versatrim LLC ("Versatrim" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of floor molding and trim for residential flooring applications. The transaction closed on December 20, 2021. Terms were not disclosed.

Thilo Hessler, Founder and CEO of Versatrim, said, "In our search for a partner, we found Saw Mill's growth orientation and extensive industry research aligned with our vision for building Versatrim into the leader in flooring accessories. Their industry-led approach, experience partnering with entrepreneurs, and willingness to invest for the long term made them the right partner for Versatrim and our team."

Scott VandeKerkhoff, Principal at Saw Mill Capital, added, "Thilo and his team have built a special business in the flooring industry, and we are thrilled to support the Company in the next stage of its exceptional growth. Investing in businesses like Versatrim is the core of what we do at Saw Mill: partner with successful entrepreneurial businesses to continue or accelerate their growth by investing in new products, capabilities, and resources."

Heritage Capital Group served as financial advisor to Versatrim.

About Versatrim

Headquartered in Henderson, North Carolina, Versatrim manufactures essential floor moldings and trim for residential remodel and renovation applications. Versatrim offers an unparalleled portfolio of flooring accessories coordinated with a wide variety of flooring brands and sells to a national customer base. For more information, visit www.versatrim.com.

About Saw Mill

Based in Briarcliff Manor, NY, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that partners with business service, specialty distribution, and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.sawmillcapital.com.

