McCourty twins to share about Compassion International in 23rd annual NFL-sanctioned 'Super Bowl Gospel Celebration'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of football's biggest weekend comes the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, a praise and worship event where viewers are offered a rare glimpse into the spiritual lives of their favorite players and an all-star line-up of performances from America's favorite gospel artists and entertainers.

The only gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL), this year's production will be hosted by Sarah Jakes Roberts and DC Young Fly and will feature CeCe Winans; Pastor Mike, Jr.; CeeLo Green; Mali Music; Chloe Bailey; Natalie Grant; Lecrae; Regina Belle; and the famed NFL Players Choir.

Other guest appearances will include Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and New England Patriots linebacker and NFL Defensive Player of the Year contender Matt Judon.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will also make a special presentation to the 2022 "Lifetime of Inspiration Award" recipient Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, the current head coach for Jackson State University's football team, as well as a two-time SuperBowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame member. Coach Sanders is one of only four NFL players to ever receive this prestigious award.

Sponsoring this event was an easy decision for Compassion International, a Christian child development organization devoted to releasing children from poverty. Compassion spent the past 18 months on its Fill the Stadium initiative, which partnered with pro athletes to raise more than $35 million to provide critical food, medical care, and support for 76,000 children who remained unsponsored during the COVID-19 pandemic – a little more than SoFi Stadium will seat for Sunday's game.

Ken McKinney, director of pro athlete partnerships at Compassion, says, "We're excited to share the stories of pro athletes teaming up with Compassion to stand in the gap for children in crisis during the pandemic. The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is a wonderful platform for athletes to express their faith, and our hope is that people around the world would tune in and be inspired to steward their own influence and resources for the benefit of others like these athletes have."

Twin NFL players and Fill the Stadium leadership team members Devin and Jason McCourty will share their message about Compassion during the special, which premieres this Saturday night, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) on Bounce TV with a late night encore viewing on Feb. 13 at 12 a.m. EST (9 p.m. PST) on ION Network.

The uplifting special will also be available for streaming on Prime Video and IMDb TV without a subscription to either of these services. The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be a spotlight feature during February in celebration of Black History Month and will be available to stream on demand all year long.

Compassion artist and Super Bowl Gospel Celebration headliner CeCe Winans concludes, "I am honored to be a part of the mission of Compassion International and their years of commitment to helping children who are experiencing unimaginable circumstances because of poverty."

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,000 local churches in 27 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 10 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2021, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or fillthestadium.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during SuperBowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first and has remained the only inspirational concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year after year, selling out venues in major host cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston, and Phoenix.

