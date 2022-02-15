3ICE Announces Partnership with Betting Leader Bitcasino

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3ICE, a new, six-team, independent, three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America, has announced a partnership with Bitcoin-led online casino operator, Bitcasino, making them as An Official Partner in Canada.

Bitcasino (www.bitcasino.io) will be promoting its brand along with 3ICE through a variety of promotions, gameday activations, web series video content, free-to-play games and gift certificate giveaways for their fans and ours across Canada.

Promotions will include an opportunity for Bitcasino customers to win a VIP experience at 3ICE's Canadian tour-stops, as well as a free-to-play Pick 'Em Bracket contest where fans can attempt to pick winners and exact scores of each game for a chance to win cash and prizes.

Video content aspects of the partnership will include a Club Talk chat show where Bitcasino will feature 3ICE players, executives and coaches. Other content will include a digital web series, featuring 3ICE players.

3ICE, which was founded by E.J. Johnston, a former IMG, Fox Sports and Getty Images executive as well as the son of former professional player, coach and general manager, Ed Johnston, is uniquely designed to give hockey fans the speed, skill and excitement they've grown to love since the three-on-three overtime concept was introduced in 2015.

"We are truly excited to partner with Bitcasino and extend the skill, fun and flash of our game to their community of sports fans," said 3ICE's Founder & CEO, E.J Johnston. "Bitcasino is all about entertainment and fun and a perfect partner for us and our fans. They think like we do and the innovative ways fans across Canada will be able to engage and experience their brand is something we are very excited about; content, games, VIP promotions, exclusive access and more - I can't wait."

"3ICE was brought to life for one reason only, to give the fans like me, pure excitement," said Bitcasino's Director of Casino Tauri Tiitsaar. "This resonates very well with what we at Bitcasino have always aimed for by giving our players the most fun, fast and fair gaming experience, without taking any shortcuts. Innovation has always been the unrelenting drive for Bitcasino and we feel 3ICE shares the same vision."

The league consists of six teams, which will travel to tour-stops and compete in a tournament where each game will consist of two, eight-minute halves using a running clock on a full-sized rink. Each team has seven players (including one goalie) and competes in a nine week season that will feature six games each night. The bracket-style single-elimination format will include three first round games, two semifinal matchups, followed by a title game.

3ICE tickets go on sale soon at www.3ice.com .

2022 3ICE Schedule

Week 1: Sat., June 18 - Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Week 2: Sat. June 25 - Magness Arena, Denver, CO, USA

Week 3: Sat., July 2 - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI, USA

Week 4: Sat., July 9 - Giant Center, Hershey, PA, USA

Week 5: Sat., July 16 - Budweiser Gardens, London, ON, Canada

Week 6: Sat., July 23 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Week 7: Sat., July 30 - Centré Vidéotron, Québec City, QC, Canada

Week 8: Sat., August 6 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN, USA

Week 9: Sat., August 20 - Playoffs & Championship at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of Yolo Group, Bitcasino is a leading Bitcoin-led casino operator. Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,800 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. Their innovative platform, new features and rewards are all developed in-house using player feedback to directly shape and create the ultimate user experience.

Pioneering the way for original, fair rewards, Bitcasino is the first crypto casino to withdraw its welcome offer in favour of the unique, custom-built Loyalty Club allowing players greater control over their gaming. Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place. For more information, please visit https://bitcasino.io

About 3ICE

3ICE is a new and totally independent three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America, created by Founder & CEO E.J. Johnston. Designed to give fans the speed, skill and excitement they love 100% of the time, the on-ice action moves at an unprecedented pace, providing the ultimate hockey experience. For more information on 3ICE, please visit www.3ice.com

