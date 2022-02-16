Johnson Controls Receives Market-Leading Scores for Its Integrated AI-Infused Solutions according to an Independent Research Firm analyzing IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings

- Johnson Controls ranked as an overall "leader" in this comparison of 17 prominent IoT platforms for Smart Buildings

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, received market-leading scores for its integrated AI-infused solutions in Verdantix's assessment of 17 of the most prominent IoT platforms on their ability to deliver value and support enterprise-scale architecture. Verdantix, a noted independent research and advisory firm, made its determination after live product demonstrations and an extensive questionnaire and survey of 285 real estate and facilities executives.

"Our OpenBlue solutions allow building and facilities managers to make better decisions supported by smart, autonomous buildings that continuously learn, adapt and automatically respond to the needs of the environment and people," said Mike Ellis, executive vice president and Chief Digital & Customer Officer. "Johnson Controls is providing the right solutions at the right time – our customers want a comprehensive IoT platform to optimize energy, maintenance and space usage, and our technology provides a cost-effective, flexible and scalable platform."

Verdantix's study highlights the increasingly prominent role IoT platforms are playing in the collection and analysis of data to deliver higher levels of automation, leveraging insights to optimize building operations. The report calls out several strengths that differentiate Johnson Controls from its competitors:

Enabling building and facilities managers to monitor and manage their assets through OpenBlue Enterprise Manager.

Providing options for actions building managers may take when receiving an alert related to improving indoor air quality or space utilization focusing on either improving risk, optimizing energy efficiency and how to balance risk and energy efficiency.

Creating customizable occupant experience through its Companion app that enable people to make choices about spaces or adjust comfort settings for heat or lighting.

Offering a market-leading security solution, OpenBlue Cloudvue, that provides options for users to view important moments from closed-circuit television footage in convenient formats through remote viewing to allow for quick responses to emerging issues.

Based on its analysis, Verdantix recommends certain types of buyers who should be particularly interested in procuring offerings from Johnson Controls. They include:

Large facilities looking for a comprehensive IoT platform.

Businesses managing a diverse set of building assets.

Organizations across industries seeking a modern, user-centric security solution.

Johnson Controls is advancing customer goals with the right data and measurement

The fourth largest school district in the state of Colorado, Cherry Creek, is using JCI to help achieve its energy efficiency goals through a guaranteed performance contract. Colorado is requiring owners of large buildings (over 50,000 square feet) to collect and report on energy-use benchmarking data and comply with rules regarding performance standards related to energy and greenhouse gas emissions which need to be reduced from the 2021 baseline by 7% by 2026 and 20% by 2030.

"Good management requires the ability to have good data and measurement. OpenBlue is the data measurement tool we need to ensure we are meeting the sustainability goals of our District stakeholders," said David Henderson, Deputy Chief of Operations, Cherry Creek School District.

Edge AI and OpenBlue: A Powerful Partnership

Further fortifying Johnson Controls leadership position in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, the company recently announced the acquisition of FogHorn , a leading provider of Edge AI software.

As the number of sensors and amount of data in buildings continues to grow exponentially, the value of processing data and applying intelligence at the edge, without having to send data to the cloud, becomes increasingly pronounced. This further creates value for customers by enabling real-time, secure and actionable insights.

For more information on the Verdantix assessment, please visit: JCI.com.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

