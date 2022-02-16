Manulife Investment Management hires Marc Feliciano as global head of real estate for private markets

US$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced that it has named Marc Feliciano as global head of real estate, private markets. In this position, reporting to Christoph Schumacher, global head of real assets, Marc will oversee all aspects of the real estate business, including portfolio management, investments, asset management, and the integration of sustainability into both investments and operations. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing Manulife Investment Management's global real estate investment strategy and increasing its capabilities on behalf of clients, including Manulife's General Account.

For decades, Manulife Investment Management has secured investment opportunities for clients through its private markets offerings. It has built a holistic private markets business bringing solutions to investors in timber, agriculture, real estate equity, infrastructure equity and private equity and credit, with a total AUM of US$59.2 billion globally.1 As of December 31, 2021, the global real estate equity portfolio totals over 64 million square feet of office, industrial, multi-family residential, and retail space strategically located in markets across Canada, the United States, and Asia.

"Marc's experience in real estate portfolio strategy and his strong analytic approach will be essential to expanding the competencies of the global team as they meet the demand for sustainability and return from investors," said Christoph Schumacher, global head of real assets for private markets at Manulife Investment Management. "We are excited to have him onboard and feel his expertise will allow for aggressive growth across the real asset platform for our clients."

Marc joins Manulife Investment Management from DWS where he was the chief investment officer (CIO) of real estate, Americas, and the head of portfolio and asset management for the Real Estate Americas business. He was also head of the Americas debt investments group. He has nearly 30 years of experience spanning public and private real estate investment management. Marc received undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting with an additional concentration in finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

"I look forward to joining a team with a reputation for a stable and disciplined approach to real estate investments and for delivering good outcomes to clients," said Marc Feliciano. "We will continue to build on the foundation that has been established and also look to grow our capabilities, using our global lens and diversified approach to asset and capital allocation, to continue to meet the expectations of our investors."

