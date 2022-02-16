MyCase's Growth Strategy Bolstered by Adding Arman Samani as New Chief Product and Technology Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyCase, a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software and payment services to law firms, welcomed the addition of Chief Product and Technology Officer, Arman Samani to its executive leadership team. Samani joins MyCase as an accomplished industry leader with over two decades of experience in building and overseeing innovation at high-growth SaaS businesses.

"We're incredibly excited that Arman has joined the team at MyCase. He's a proven product visionary who will be a valuable asset as we execute on our ambitious technology roadmap and scale our business," said Jim McGinnis, CEO of MyCase. "Arman's strong leadership will drive continued innovation in the legal industry, with the end goal being to allow MyCase to continue to expand and help lawyers easily adopt and integrate the software they need to run successful thriving law firms."

With his background as Saas software architecture and product strategist, Samani brings deep experience in building and implementing SaaS software solutions for businesses that serve professionals. Most recently, Samani was Chief Product and Strategy Officer at PatientPop where he oversaw the development and rapid expansion of a SaaS practice growth platform for physician's offices and the eventual merger of this company with Kareo.

Before that, he was the Chief Product and Technology Officer at AdvancedMD, where he helped grow the company's cloud-based electronic health records, practice management, and patient engagement platform. His leadership helped contribute to the company's growth from $60 million to $155 million, and the successful acquisition by Global Payments.

"I am thrilled to join MyCase during such a transformational time in its history and am looking forward to playing a key role in supporting its continued growth," said Samani. "I'm particularly excited to broaden our relationships with legal technology and service providers through integrations and partnerships so that we can provide the most complete and easy-to-adopt ecosystem of legal software to law firms."

Samani holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin and an M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Samani joins MyCase following a year of significant growth and expansion. Since Apax Partners acquired MyCase in October 2020, MyCase added three leading legal technology providers to its ranks: Soluno, Legal Accounting; CASEpeer, Practice Management for Personal Injury Firms; and Woodpecker, Legal Document Automation. Many new integrations have also been added that provide law firms with much-needed flexibility and customization, including MailChimp, Smith.ai, and most recently, LEX Reception; a Zoom integration will be added in the near future.

About MyCase

MyCase is complete legal practice management software designed for modern law firms. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated MyCase Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. The MyCase family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.mycase.com .

