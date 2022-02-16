NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravely , the on-demand coaching platform that is transforming the way companies support and develop their employees, announced that Katasha Harley is joining the team as the first-ever Chief People Officer.

On-Demand Coaching Platform Bravely Announces First Chief People Officer, Katasha Harley

In the Chief People Officer role, Harley will lead all people operations and create an employee experience rooted in development, well-being, and diversity, equality, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), as she continues to elevate Bravely's culture as the company grows. Harley joins the team after serving as the Senior Vice President and Head of People and Culture at Food52 and Head of Talent Development at The New York Times. Both companies became Bravely clients under Harley's leadership, where she experienced directly the impact of their population-wide and on-demand approach.

"Our people are our greatest asset and the driver of Bravely's growth and innovation. Katasha's deep experience in people and culture, combined with her commitment to DEIB, will enable us to continue to invest in our people and further deliver on our mission to help our clients build healthier cultures," says Sarah Sheehan, Co-Founder and President of Bravely. "It is a dream to have someone step into this role who has been a client twice-over and understands the importance of putting our people first and the impact we make through our platform."

"Coming to Bravely as its first Chief People Officer is the opportunity of a lifetime," says Katasha Harley. "I'm honored to know that the work I'll be doing will support a greater employee experience at every company Bravely touches. The opportunity comes at an especially potent moment — the world of work is changing dramatically, and the role of an HR leader is changing along with it. I see Bravely as a crucial solution to challenges around retention, engagement, and well-being."

Bravely was built with the mission of empowering everyone to build their best life at work. Today, Bravely is used by employees in over 68 countries and 33 languages at companies including Autodesk, Better Mortgage, Harry's, Nasdaq, Pinterest, Samsara, Twilio, Zillow Group, and Yelp.

To learn more about Bravely and its coaching solutions, visit www.workbravely.com .

About Bravely: Bravely connects people to on-demand confidential coaching in the moments that matter across the employee experience. Access to Bravely's network of vetted professional coaches fosters well-being and development to supercharge performance and help people thrive. When leading organizations offer Bravely to everyone, they scale the support offered by their People teams and managers, and transform their cultures in an evolving world of work.

Media Contact:

Bella Ingemi

(856) 381-7909

bella.ingemi@clarity.pr

View original content:

SOURCE Bravely