Gold Fields Limited - Results for the year ended 31 December 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2021 of US$789m (US$0.89 per share). This compared with profit of US$723m (US$0.82 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2020.

A final dividend number 95 of 260 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 14 March 2022, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 of 470 SA cents per share(gross).

Full results are available on the company website:

www.goldfields.com

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

