Orlando Health is the Highest Ranking Healthcare Employer in Florida and Ranks in the Top 20 Nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando Health has been named the highest ranking healthcare organization in the state of Florida on Forbes' America's Best Large Employers list. The healthcare system ranks #86 overall out of 500 large organizations. In the "Healthcare & Social" category, which contains 35 employers, Orlando Health appears at #19, making the organization one of the top 20 healthcare employers nationwide.

"Earning this national recognition from Forbes speaks to our amazing team members and physicians and their contributions to making our organization the best place to work," said David Strong, president and CEO, Orlando Health. "The past two years have presented us with challenges, but the commitment of our team members, physicians and leaders to a culture of caring for and about each other and our patients has remained steadfast. This prestigious recognition is reflective of our team member's dedication, kindness, compassion and expertise. Orlando Health is a best place to work and it's an honor to see our team recognized as one of the best of the best."

The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. One thousand employers – 500 large and 500 midsize – were awarded across 25 industry sectors.

"Not only is Orlando Health a great place to give and receive care, but, according to the survey, our team members say it's also one of the best places to work in Florida and in the U.S.," adds Mr. Strong. "I am so proud of the work our teams perform and the impact they have in the lives of so many people every day."

Orlando Health adds this current recognition to its list of other best place to work honors, including Forbes Best-In-State Employers, 2021; earning Great Place to Work Certification in 2021 from Great Place to Work, a global firm that researches workplace culture; Becker's Hospital Review 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare, 2019; Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma, 2019; and Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital's Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work, 2021 and 2020.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $7.6 billion of assets under management that serves the southeastern United States.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the healthcare system is recognized around the world for its pediatric and adult Level One Trauma program as well as the only state-accredited Level Two Adult Trauma Center in the St. Petersburg region. It is the home of the nation's largest neonatal intensive care unit under one roof, the only system in the southeast to offer open fetal surgery to repair the most severe forms of spina bifida, the site of an Olympic athlete training facility and operator of one of the largest and highest performing clinically integrated networks in the region. Orlando Health has pioneered life-changing medical research and its Graduate Medical Education program hosts more than 350 residents and fellows. The 3,200-bed system includes 16 wholly-owned hospitals and emergency departments; rehabilitation services, cancer and heart institutes, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, physician offices for adults and pediatrics, skilled nursing facilities, an in-patient behavioral health facility, home healthcare services in partnership with LHC Group, and urgent care centers in partnership with FastMed Urgent Care. Nearly 4,500 physicians, representing more than 90 medical specialties and subspecialties have privileges across the Orlando Health system, which employs more than 23,000 team members. In FY21, Orlando Health served nearly 160,000 inpatients and nearly 3.6 million outpatients. During that same time period, Orlando Health provided approximately $648 million in total value to the communities it serves in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at http://www.orlandohealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @orlandohealth.

