Mexican Avocado Exports to the United States are Restored

URUAPAN, Michoacán, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM), announced that after a few days of intense work in collaboration with Mexican and United States authorities, as well as with the government of Michoacán, an agreement was reached to immediately reinstate inspections and resume exports of Mexican avocados to the United States.

On Wednesday, February 16, the association presented a comprehensive proposal for the creation of an Intelligence and Security Unit within APEAM to support the export program. Today, the proposal was approved by all parties, and an agreement has been accepted to resume the full export program of Mexican avocados to the United States starting Monday, February 21, 2022.

One of the actions included in the plan is the immediate implementation of an operational security plan by the government of Michoacán.

The Director General of APEAM, Mr. Armando López Orduña, highlighted the support, collaboration and great commitment between the parties involved to review and strengthen the processes, enhancing security protocols to safeguard the physical safety of the officers and facilities of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), as well as the entire value chain.

"On behalf of the entire industry, I would like to thank the authorities of both countries for their support and commitment to reactivate the exports of the Michoacan avocado to the United States in order to avoid, to the extent possible, the impact on supply, after the suspension of harvest and shipments announced on Friday, February 11," he said.

López Orduña highlighted that APEAM represents more than 30,000 producers, most of them small farmers and 74 packers. APEAM is the only cooperating partner of the United States and USDA-APHIS for the export of avocados from Mexico. The Mexican avocado industry generates more than 380,000 jobs in Mexico and more than 30,000 in the United States.

APEAM reaffirmed that it not only complies with all U.S. and Mexico regulations, but the organization is committed to continuing to align with established trade agreements and actively participate with the authorities of both countries following the practices, commitment and internal processes included in the workplan of the export program. The industry has and will continue to meet the highest standards of quality and traceability.

"We want to recognize the work of the full value chain and the open dialogue and mutual commitment of all the parties involved to reach an agreement that allows the success of this great industry, so we can continue to strengthen, develop and grow this important export program," he concluded.

About APEAM

The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico is made up of more than 30 thousand producers and 74 export packers. The avocado strip of Michoacán is made up of 43 municipalities, the only ones authorized by USDA to export to the United States. Currently this market represents 84% of exports. Michoacán also exports to Canada, Japan, China and other Asian countries, Europe and Central America.

