Chandler's Roofing First in the Nation to bring Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to Los Angeles GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandlers Roofing, one of America's leading roofing companies, is the first in Los Angeles to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in the Greater Los Angeles region.

"We're honored to be the first in Los Angeles to introduce the very best solar roofing technology available today," said Chandler's Roofing partner and president, Trevor Leeds. "The Timberline Solar shingle is already changing our industry and reshaping what the public imagines when they dream of installing a solar roof."

"I am excited to see what Los Angeles does with the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "Chandler's Roofing is already at the top of their game in the region. We know this will be a game changer for their company and for the residents of sunny Los Angeles. "

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://www.chandlersroofing.com .

About Chandlers Roofing

Founded in 1942, Chandler's Roofing has been recognized regionally and nationally as the premier southern California roofing company. Servicing the South Bay's beach cities and the surrounding communities in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, Chandler's Roofing knows that building successful relationships with clients is just as important as knowing how to build a quality roof. The company's dedication to customer satisfaction has been the key to its success, and Chandler's Roofing has an extensive list of satisfied customers to prove it.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

