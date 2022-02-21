Formulated Solutions Taps John Maddox for Newly Created COO Position

LARGO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formulated Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of John Maddox as its first Chief Operating Officer, effective February 21, 2022.

John Maddox, COO, Formulated Solutions (PRNewswire)

Consumer Healthcare CDMO Taps New Chief Executive Officer, John Maddox .

John Maddox is an accomplished pharmaceutical and consumer health industry executive with diverse experience in operations, supply chain, and business management. As COO of Formulated Solutions, John will be responsible for daily global operations ensuring on-time delivery and enabling Brand Partner supply chain success for one of the fastest growing Consumer Healthcare CDMOs in North America. In his role, he will have oversight of all safety, operations, supply chain and engineering functions including customer relationships with our roster of world-class Marketing Partners.

Prior to joining Formulated Solutions, John served as General Manager for Catalent Pharma Solutions in St. Petersburg, Florida, a global leader in contract pharmaceutical softgel development and commercial manufacturing. He also spent more than seven years with Bayer Consumer Healthcare in manufacturing supply chain leadership positions, accountable for several key brands including Claritin and Coppertone. Prior to his roles within Bayer, John held positions in operations, engineering, and project management roles with both Teva and Baxter.

John holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA, with honors, from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Formulated Solutions

Formulated Solutions, founded in 1999 as a product development consulting firm, is now known as one of the most innovative contract manufacturing and formulation development companies in North America. With over 650 million units of annualized production capacity, Formulated Solutions exists to enhance Consumer Healthcare products through creativity and invention, delivering our Marketing Partners unmatched OTC, Rx, and Medical Device formulations, innovative packaging and cost-effective reliable supply of liquids, semi-solids, Aerosols, Barrier Aerosol package forms.



www.FormulatedSolutions.com

Formulated Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Formulated Solutions