Hershey's Creates Chocolate Bar to Celebrate All Women and Girls Everywhere <span class="legendSpanClass">Nationally available "Celebrate SHE" limited-edition bars recognize the SHE at the center of our lives</span>

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the central role women and girls play in our lives, the Hershey's brand is highlighting the "SHE" at the center of the iconic milk chocolate bar as part of Women's History Month celebrations. This new Hershey's bar is a colorful reminder to celebrate the impact that SHE makes.

Hershey’s limited-edition bars highlight SHE to celebrate all women and girls. (PRNewswire)

From daughters, mothers, sisters, aunts, friends, neighbors, mentors, coaches and co-workers, to the barista who knows your order by heart, take a moment to Celebrate SHE. These limited-edition "Celebrate SHE" bars are now available nationwide, while supplies last.

"We are surrounded by women and girls that inspire us every single day. Creating this simple, but powerful and colorful change to our iconic milk chocolate bar serves as a reminder of how important they are in our lives," said Veronica Villasenor, Vice President, US, The Hershey Company. "So grab a Hershey's bar, share one and celebrate all women and girls through a simple, and sweet, gesture."

To continue the celebration of "SHE," Hershey's is partnering with Girls on the Run, a nonprofit organization with a mission focused on supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their limitless potential. As part of the partnership, Hershey's is donating $150,000 to Girls on the Run.

"For over 25 years, Girls on the Run has inspired girls and women to be confident and resilient while finding strength in connection with one another," said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run. "We are proud to partner with Hershey's Celebrate SHE campaign to shine a light on all the amazing SHEs in our lives!"

In addition to the work the Hershey's brand is doing through Celebrate SHE, The Hershey Company is on a journey of celebrating and investing in women in the workplace and communities. Named #1 on the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies list by Forbes in 2021, The Hershey Company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. Hershey is committed to equal pay, career development and supporting impactful non-profit partners among other initiatives to support women. To read more about how The Hershey Company is investing in women in the workplace and communities, visit here.

Want to Celebrate SHE? Share a photo and story of a woman or girl you're celebrating on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #CelebrateSHE. Hershey's will share some of these stories on social channels throughout the entire month of March, in recognition of Women's History Month.

You can learn more about the Celebrate SHE campaign here. Be sure to watch the special Celebrate SHE ad featuring multi-talented star Mindy Kaling.

"Girls rule. Celebrate accordingly," exclaimed Mindy Kaling.

Let's all celebrate together.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

