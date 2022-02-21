The White House Historical Association Reveals Official 2022 White House Christmas Ornament

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association today revealed the Official 2022 White House Christmas Ornament, in the image of a gingerbread White House.

In 1969, First Lady Patricia Nixon started the tradition of an annual gingerbread on display at the White House. Created by Assistant Chef Hans Raffert, the first gingerbread was a traditional German style A-frame. Years later, White House Chef Roland Mesnier introduced a gingerbread design that depicted the White House itself – a concept that inspired the design of the Official 2022 White House Christmas Ornament.

"This year's Official 2022 White House Christmas Ornament honors a now longstanding holiday tradition at the White House and serves as a testament to First Lady Patricia Nixon's influence on American holiday traditions," said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association.

The Official 2022 White House Christmas Ornament features the White House adorned with candy canes, mints, gumdrops and swirled accents. The Official White House Christmas Ornament is hand-crafted in the United States from solid brass, screen printed with enamel inks, and packaged in a collectible box with a scented card outlining Patricia Nixon's gingerbread recipe.

Since 1981, the White House Historical Association has designed and manufactured the Official White House Christmas Ornament. The Official White House Christmas Ornament is traditionally hung in the White House.

The Official White House Christmas Ornament is available at shop.whitehousehistory.org.

Ornament price: $24.95

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.

